Salon offering free back-to-school haircuts for a good cause

My Salon Suite is helping parents save money with free back-to-school haircuts all while benefiting St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital.

The haircuts are available at all three locations in Pasadena, The Woodlands, and West University area for children in Kindergarten through 5th grade.

They will have more than a dozen hair stylists at each location to add that extra swagger and confidence for kids going back to school.

"The stylist and barbers will be giving free cuts and any donations made will go directly to St. Jude," said stylist Haley Haynes. "The aestheticians will be doing face painting for the kids in the lobby that are waiting."

Times and Locations:

  • Sunday, Aug. 11 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m at The Woodlands location.
  • Monday, Aug. 12 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Pasadena location.
  • Sunday, August 18 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the West University location.


They will not accept any appointments and families should note the event is on a first-come, first-served basis.

These hairstylists and barbers typically charge $40 for men's cuts and $70 for women's cuts.
