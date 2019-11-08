Rice Village's new food hall opens today!

HOUSTON, Texas -- Houston's newest food hall opens today in Rice Village. Politan Row, the latest concept from the operators of St. Roch Market in New Orleans, opens its doors with eight restaurants and a cocktail bar.Previously announced tenants include Cochinita & Co. (Mexican seafood), Kin (Southeast Asia), Breaking Bao (Chinese-style steamed buns), Nice Sprout (vegan comfort food), Susu Kopi and Boba (coffee and soft serve ice cream), Torshi (Egyptian), and Bar Politan, a cocktail bar with a focus on agave spirits. Joining them are Pacha Nikkei, a Peruvian-Japanese fusion concept from chef Masaru Fukuda and Ate Kitchen, where chef Keisha Griggs will serve Carribean-inspired cuisine that blends her Trinidadian heritage with French, African, Indian, and Latin influences.Donaldson notes that he and culinary director Kirstin Moburg sought out sous chefs and pop-up veterans who are excited about the opportunity Politan Row provides them. Similar in approach to Bravery Chef Hall, the format allows diners to interact directly with the chefs preparing their meals.