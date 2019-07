Pets ride waves at the Galveston Surf Dog Competition

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Think your furry friend can hang ten? The 2019 Galveston Surf Dog Competition , which benefits the Galveston Island Humane Society, will be held on July 20.If you don't have a dog in the fight, you can always come out and watch all the fun.There will also be dogs available to adopt at the event.Registrations are $25 per dog.For more information visit www.ohanasurfandskate.com