Pets ride waves at the Galveston Surf Dog Competition

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Think your furry friend can hang ten?

The 2019 Galveston Surf Dog Competition, which benefits the Galveston Island Humane Society, will be held on July 20.

If you don't have a dog in the fight, you can always come out and watch all the fun.

There will also be dogs available to adopt at the event.

Registrations are $25 per dog.

For more information visit www.ohanasurfandskate.com

