GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Think your furry friend can hang ten?
The 2019 Galveston Surf Dog Competition, which benefits the Galveston Island Humane Society, will be held on July 20.
If you don't have a dog in the fight, you can always come out and watch all the fun.
There will also be dogs available to adopt at the event.
Registrations are $25 per dog.
For more information visit www.ohanasurfandskate.com
Want to see more from the heart of your community? Check out your town's stories through ABC13's HTX+ Facebook page.
Pets ride waves at the Galveston Surf Dog Competition
HTX
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News