Wallet Hub compared 515 cities based on 15 measures of growth and decline over a seven-year period.
Midland, Texas was second, just ahead of Pearland.
Some other Texas cities made the list as well. College Station is ranked sixth. League City came in at 28th.
Overall, the survey determined Fort Myers, Florida was number one.
