Pearland is third fastest growing city in the U.S., says survey

Pearland named one of the fastest growing US cities (KTRK)

A new survey from Wallet Hub says Pearland is the third fastest growing city in the country.

Wallet Hub compared 515 cities based on 15 measures of growth and decline over a seven-year period.

Midland, Texas was second, just ahead of Pearland.

In the next 20 years, forecasters say we'll get around 4 million more neighbors in the Houston area.



Some other Texas cities made the list as well. College Station is ranked sixth. League City came in at 28th.

Overall, the survey determined Fort Myers, Florida was number one.

More News