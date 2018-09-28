STRETCH YOUR DOLLAR

Pearland's Coupon Queen could help you get big savings on your grocery bill

A Pearland mom known as the coupon queen is teaching people how to save.

By
PEARLAND, Texas (KTRK) --
A Pearland mom known as the Coupon Queen is making couponing easy by teaching people how to save.

We put her lessons to the test to see just how much you can save on your grocery bill.

"I'm not an extreme couponer. I just want to save money," said Heather Deem, the Coupon Queen.

Deem started in the couponing game four years ago, and now she's sharing her secrets with you.

"Its easy for me to get excited about saving money because I can look at these things and figure out a way to take advantage of these sales and use my coupons. It's called stacking," Deem said.

Rachelle Mainard in Pearland took Deem's couponing class. She's now using what she learned about stacking.

"I used two All laundry detergent coupons and a Gain and a Bounce coupon and a Honey Nut Cheerios coupon to get five items that are part of the five promotion. So I'll get another $5 off in addition to the coupon price," Mainard said.

She's referring to Kroger's "Buy Five, Get Five" event. When you buy five items, you get $5 off.

The items don't have to be the same. They just have to be part of the promotion.

With the coupon savings, Mainard's bill went from $74 to $48.

Deems isn't just teaching about couponing, either. She's also teaching about clothing and restaurants.

"It's a really great program that she's running," Mainard said.

Deem's classes cost $40, but that includes the class, a meal, and a swag-bag.

You can bring a friend and get a $5 discount or host a class at your home.

To sign up, search Coupons and Cocktails on Facebook or shoot her an email.
