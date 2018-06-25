SOCIETY

Katy is the best place to retire in Texas, according to new study

EMBED </>More Videos

Katy is the best place to retire in Texas, according to new study. (KTRK)

KATY, Texas --
Locals who are enjoying the family environs of Cinco Ranch, La Centerra, or Grand Lakes may have picked the perfect long-term home: A new study ranks Katy as the best city to retire in Texas. The report, compiled by SmartAsset, cites Katy's copious amounts of medical care (namely, doctors' offices) and recreation centers as ideal for retirees.

The website and financial resource examined three key factors to generate a "best place to retire index": income and sales taxes; the number of doctors' offices, recreation centers, and retirement centers per 1,000 residents; and the size of the senior population. Four other Houston-area suburbs appear on SmartAsset's top 10 places to settle down: Richmond (No. 6), Tomball (No. 7), Webster (No. 8), and Humble (No. 9).

Katy leads the way in Houston-area healthcare for retirees: Katy boasts 17.6 doctors' offices per 1,000 people - compared with 7.3 in Richmond, 8.8 in Tomball, 13.3 in Webster, and 8.4 in Humble. In terms of entertainment (a key factor for aging retirees), Katy offers up 3.6 recreation centers per 1,000 people - compared with 2.0 in Richmond, 1.3 in Tomball, 1.2 in Webster, and 2.0 in Humble.

Read more from our partners at CultureMap.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyretirementhomeKaty
SOCIETY
New Whole Foods 365 unveiling in Houston
America's Cajun Navy in need of donations after Harvey
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Man reunites with doctor he canoed to hospital during Harvey
Young boy hailed hero for saving friend dragged by horse
More Society
Top Stories
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
Deshaun Watson graces cover of Sports Illustrated
How millions donated during Harvey helped feed the hungry
Show More
Young boy hailed hero for saving friend dragged by horse
Bank worker arrested in robbery of business owner with $75K
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
HELP WANTED: This is who's hiring in Houston
100 companies hiring at 2-day job fair in Stafford
More News