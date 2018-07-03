RESTAURANT INSPECTION

All Pearland restaurants must display their scorecards from city health inspectors

Pearland restaurants must post inspection scorecards (Shutterstock)

PEARLAND, Texas (KTRK) --
The City of Pearland is making it clear for diners wondering about the cleanliness of all restaurants in the area.

Pearland officials announced a new ordinance that requires all restaurants to visibly display their scorecards from city health inspectors.

The businesses will be graded like in school with an A, B or C, or starting at 100 points.

An "A" is generally superior in food handling practices, while those restaurants that get 75 points or less are considered poor in food handling practices.
