The City of Pearland is making it clear for diners wondering about the cleanliness of all restaurants in the area.Pearland officials announced a new ordinance that requires all restaurants to visibly display their scorecards from city health inspectors.The businesses will be graded like in school with an A, B or C, or starting at 100 points.An "A" is generally superior in food handling practices, while those restaurants that get 75 points or less are considered poor in food handling practices.