abc13 plus northeast

Meet the historic Kashmere High School marching band

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- ABC13 plus is celebrating Kashmere High School's legendary marching band.

"I really love Kashmere," said Milton Thomas, a drum major. "I came here from nothing."

The band has about 35 members, or 50 if you count the dancers and drill team members.

"We might not be major, but we help each other out," explained 16-year-old Nicholas McDermott. "One falls, we pick them back up. That's how I would describe Kashmere's band."

Members are known not only for their music talents, but also for their dance moves.

They practice every day after school.

"It's not about the school, it's about the people that you meet in the school," added McDermott.

ABC13+ is a project that focuses on the hidden gems and unsung heroes from the communities you live in. Through our series, we're able to shine a positive spotlight on the amazing stories that deserve to be told.

Want to see more from the heart of your community? Check out your town's stories through our ABC13+ Facebook page.

Follow Pooja Lodhia on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventshoustonhigh schoolbandmusicabc13 plusstudentsabc13 plus northeast
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ABC13 PLUS NORTHEAST
ABC13+ Northeast: Elita Loresca visits Eliot Elementary
HCC automotive program at NE campus paving way for students
Daily meet-up at Shipley Do-Nuts bringing NE Houston closer
Live music venue still jamming after 68 years in NE Houston
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'Call police, not the principal,' former prosecutor says
'He loved life': Mother speaks out after son tortured to death
Man enters play area at McDonald's to stab little girl
Roughnecks wide receiver grabs another XFL award for Houston
Highs in the 50s today, 40s tomorrow
Purse snatchers attack woman at Joe V's Smart Shop
Escaped inmate found at Humble Dairy Queen
Show More
Driver asked to return car gets new one after Turning to Ted
TOW AND GO to provide free towing service to Houston drivers
Driver dies after losing control on Southwest Fwy in Sugar Land
First look inside Texas Bullet Train shows no middle seats
Girls from SE Texas are viral hit with sassy photoshoot
More TOP STORIES News