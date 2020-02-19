Meet the historic Kashmere High School marching band

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- ABC13 plus is celebrating Kashmere High School's legendary marching band."I really love Kashmere," said Milton Thomas, a drum major. "I came here from nothing."The band has about 35 members, or 50 if you count the dancers and drill team members."We might not be major, but we help each other out," explained 16-year-old Nicholas McDermott. "One falls, we pick them back up. That's how I would describe Kashmere's band."Members are known not only for their music talents, but also for their dance moves.They practice every day after school."It's not about the school, it's about the people that you meet in the school," added McDermott.