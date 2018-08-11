ABC13 & YOU

Man on a mission to empower kids, strengthen Alief community

Joseph Dinnon has been busy this week, stuffing nearly 600 backpacks with school supplies for his annual C.A.P.O. Day event.

Joseph Dinnon has been busy this week, stuffing nearly 600 backpacks with school supplies. He's giving them away at his annual C.A.P.O. Day event, a back-to-school celebration complete with water slides, moonwalks and games.

Dinnon is the driving force behind the organization A.L.I.E.F., or All Life I Eat Fair. It's a mission that has earned him numerous accolades, including a mayoral proclamation for Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner. As part of his mission, he has created the Alief All-Stars Basketball team and the Brick Foundation mentoring program.

Dinnon created his organization after watching numerous friends go down the wrong path while growing up in Alief. He has counted at least 40 who ended up in jail or dead.

ABC13 & You caught up with Dinnon to learn more about his inspiring work in the community.
