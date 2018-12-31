HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --For the families who don't want to stay up until midnight to celebrate the New Year, plenty of kid-friendly celebrations kick off early.
Houston's Rockin' New Year's Noon Bash is the city's longest running celebration just for kids at the Children's Museum.
It's a fun way for the kids to celebrate at the stroke of noon, with a shimmering ball drop and parade. The event takes place from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.
General admission is $12 per person. Kids under one get in free.
Memorial City Mall is also hosting Noon Year's Eve from 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at Xfinity Fireplace.
There will be a DJ dance party, face painting, and when the clock strikes 12, a ball drop and lemonade toast.
The Woodlands Children's Museum High Noon Countdown is taking place today as well. It's designed for the little ones to pop in the New Year with crafts, making hats and other art projects.
It's $8 for non-members of the museum and $4 for members. Children under one get in free.