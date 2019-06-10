Hundreds honor young life of Maleah Davis with 'Maleah Walk' at City Hall

"It's been a whole month but it feels like it all happened today. It's so painful."
He told ABC13 Eyewitness News he can hardly find the words to express his pain.
The remains of a child found last week in Arkansas were confirmed as those of Maleah by the medical examiner last week.
Her family mourns and the city, along with family and friends, honored Maleah.
"It's heartless, it's completely heartless. I just can't imagine what Brittany and Craig are going through at this time, their emotions," said Sheila Smith, friend of Maleah's family.
Smith connected to Maleah's story when she learned about it and grew close to the girl's family. She worked with them to plan an event they hope will always be remembered.
"That's pretty much what I'm trying to do, just justice for her to say that, 'Hey baby, we got you, we support you,'" said Smith.
For "Walk with Maleah," hundreds of Houstonians and Maleah's family met outside City Hall at 7:54 a.m. Sunday, the same time as the very last time Maleah was believed to be seen alive on surveillance video. She was following behind Derion Vence in her pink tutu.
Pink was Maleah's favorite color, and it's the shade that Smith asked everyone to wear in the child's honor Sunday.
Mayor Sylvester Turner gave ABC13 Eyewitness News the following statement regarding Maleah and City Hall's efforts to honor her memory:
"My heart is heavy this afternoon upon hearing the medical examiner has positively identified the remains found in Arkansas last week as four-year-old Maleah Davis. Maleah was a sweet, beautiful, and innocent little girl who deserved a chance to enjoy life just like any other child. She belonged to our community, and we share a collective grief. As we learn more about her death and disappearance, I ask people to focus their energy on creating lasting changes in Maleah's honor. Love your child and hold them close, volunteer at a shelter for women and children, support foster organizations or make a donation to your favorite charity in Maleah's name. In Maleah's memory, I have approved a request for Sunday June 9, to turn the lights of Houston city hall pink, which was her favorite color. Just as the light will shine in her memory, we must continue to shine a light on the horrific circumstances that lead to her death and make a promise to protect all children in our community."
