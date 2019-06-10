Hundreds honor young life of Maleah Davis with 'Maleah Walk' at City Hall

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Craig Davis, Maleah Davis' biological father, called Maleah his love and his heart."It's been a whole month but it feels like it all happened today. It's so painful."He told ABC13 Eyewitness News he can hardly find the words to express his pain.The remains of a child found last week in Arkansas were confirmed as those of Maleah by the medical examiner last week.Her family mourns and the city, along with family and friends, honored Maleah."It's heartless, it's completely heartless. I just can't imagine what Brittany and Craig are going through at this time, their emotions," said Sheila Smith, friend of Maleah's family.Smith connected to Maleah's story when she learned about it and grew close to the girl's family. She worked with them to plan an event they hope will always be remembered."That's pretty much what I'm trying to do, just justice for her to say that, 'Hey baby, we got you, we support you,'" said Smith.For "Walk with Maleah," hundreds of Houstonians and Maleah's family met outside City Hall at 7:54 a.m. Sunday, the same time as the very last time Maleah was believed to be seen alive on surveillance video. She was following behind Derion Vence in her pink tutu.Pink was Maleah's favorite color, and it's the shade that Smith asked everyone to wear in the child's honor Sunday.