HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --It's so hard to get a Instagram-worthy photo these days, especially when you have a certain aesthetic and you don't like to 'post everything.'
This Christmas holiday season, Houston is getting a unforgettable temporary Instagram worthy studio, filled with four Christmas themed installation rooms.
It's a 'Winter Wonderland' pop-up.
Sit on Santa's Sleigh at the North Pole with a friend, wearing matching Santa robes.
Watch clips of your favorite Christmas movies on the Big Screen.
Have a seat on comfy Presents as you explore the Wacky Presents Room.
You can even have a snowball fight in our Winter Forest Room.
Your 1-hour ticket will be more than enough time to explore.
Admission starts at $18 and it's only here until Dec 23rd.
You can snap your selfies from 9 a.m to 9 p.m.
Winter Wonderland is located at 810 Richey St, Houston, TX 77002.