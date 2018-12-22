COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Winter Wonderland, Houston's new Instagram-worthy photo pop-up

Need a new Instagram pic? Check out Houston's latest Instagram hot spot, Winter Wonderland.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
It's so hard to get a Instagram-worthy photo these days, especially when you have a certain aesthetic and you don't like to 'post everything.'

This Christmas holiday season, Houston is getting a unforgettable temporary Instagram worthy studio, filled with four Christmas themed installation rooms.

It's a 'Winter Wonderland' pop-up.

Sit on Santa's Sleigh at the North Pole with a friend, wearing matching Santa robes.

Watch clips of your favorite Christmas movies on the Big Screen.

Have a seat on comfy Presents as you explore the Wacky Presents Room.

You can even have a snowball fight in our Winter Forest Room.

Your 1-hour ticket will be more than enough time to explore.

Admission starts at $18 and it's only here until Dec 23rd.

You can snap your selfies from 9 a.m to 9 p.m.

Winter Wonderland is located at 810 Richey St, Houston, TX 77002.
