Get lost in these Houston area corn mazes this fall

Enjoy these corn mazes for the fall season

Corn mazes scream fall here in the Houston area.

If you are looking for places to take the family, we have three spots that aren't too far.

First up is Dewberry Farm in Brookshire.

This is great for those ages three and up and it costs about $29.95. It's eight acres of corn mazes to explore and plenty of pumpkins to pick. It also includes train rides, apple cannons, paint balls, pedal carts, and so much more.

Head to Montgomery County to the P-6 Farms for the 6th annual corn maze and fall festival.

It's open to the public weekends only. This year, their new corn maze design is Astros-themed. The price $13.95.

Berryland Farms of Texas in Winnie has plenty of family activities plus a corn maze to explore.

General admission is $10. Children three and under get in free and the big tip here is to always visit the farm's website directions, not GPS or Google.

Houston's best pumpkin patches

