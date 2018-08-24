HOUSTON ASTROS

P-6 Farms unveils super-sized Astros corn maze ahead of the fall season

EMBED </>More Videos

P-6 Farms unveils Astros corn maze ahead of the fall season

MONTGOMERY, Texas (KTRK) --
P-6 Farms is giving families some Texas-sized fun with an Astros twist ahead of the fall season.

This year, the farm unveiled an elaborate Astros-themed corn maze in honor of Houston's very own championship-winning, Major League Baseball team.

Each year, P-6 Farms creates a new design for the upcoming fall maze. Growing the corn typically takes about four to five months, depending on nature.

As for deciding the design, P-6 jokes that they leave it up to the "aliens."

"Being able to create a fun and unique environment on our family's farm and incorporating agriculture at the same time is our priority," P-6 said.

If you want to see this championship corn maze, visit the farm at 9963 Poole's Road in Montgomery, Texas. Click here for more information.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentfamilyfun stuffnaturefallHouston AstrosMontgomery
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HOUSTON ASTROS
You can now own a Houston Astros dugout stare T-shirt
Astros celebration spawns viral #DugoutStareChallenge
Bregman bobblehead sale draws Astros fans a day early
Entire Astros dugout joins in on 'Bregman stare' during win
More Houston Astros
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Bike, dance, sip: Here's what to do in Houston this weekend
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
'Crazy Rich Asians' to get a sequel after becoming a box office hit
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Woman in Volvo arrested after high-speed chase in N. Houston
11 arrests made in prostitution sting in NW Harris County
Northshore-area school closed for no fire alarms or sprinklers
Major closures at Hwy 59 and West Loop in the Galleria area
Man with 'dim view of women' arrested on new shooting charge
Elementary school teacher's lesson goes viral on Twitter
Family: John McCain to discontinue medical treatment
Principal: New dress code aims to prevent sexual assaults
Show More
Robin Leach of 'Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous' has died
John Lennon's killer denied parole for a 10th time
Hurricane Lane: 5 Hawaii tourists rescued from flooded home
Video shows Chris Watts discussing relationships
FULL STEAM AHEAD: What's going on with Hwy 288 right now
More News