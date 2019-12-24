Free Christmas gifts? Here's how you can get them for your entire family

HOUSTON, Texas -- Houston's hometown hero is back at it again, and this time he's hosting a toy giveaway and Christmas party.
Trae Tha Truth shared a video on his Instagram showing off tons of toys and stuffed animals.
He says everyone's invited to bring their family out for fun, food, games and toys.
The free event will be held at the Relief Gang warehouse on Esplandade Boulevard from 2 p.m - 6 p.m.
