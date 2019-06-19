Society

Trae tha Truth helps mom and her 6 kids found sleeping at bus stop

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- After running out of money, a Galveston mother of six didn't know what to do. So, she turned to a bus stop for shelter.

But thanks to the power of social media, her life took a surprising turn.

A video posted on Instagram Monday captured a mother and her six boys sleeping at a bus stop on Reed Road in southeast Houston.



"We were getting rained on, we was drenched," said Marisha Temikakioutas. "People (were not) helping us, and they was just talking about us to even help us."

Temikakioutas said she and her boys had been at the bus stop all weekend.

She said she didn't have a choice. After leaving a Galveston shelter, she came to Houston to see if family would help.

When her plan didn't work out, she said she had nowhere else to go.

What she didn't know is help was in Houston.

After the video was posted on social media, a number of people showed up to the bus stop, including Houston rapper, Trae tha Truth.

"That touched my heart because I was trying for my kids, and I appreciate it," said a crying Temikakioutas.

A supporter has set up a GoFundMe page for the mother asking the community for their help.

