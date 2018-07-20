EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3755894" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> 2 kids, man killed in apparent murder-suicide in northeast Harris County

Friends and family are holding a benefit for two children who were killed in a murder-suicide in northeast Harris County.Phillip Bernal, 12, and Sarah Wolfe, 8, were killed at a relative's home on Edgeboro Street.Deputies say Sarah's father, Cimarron Wolfe, 38, shot and killed them both before turning the gun on himself.Sunday's benefit is to help the family raise money for funeral costs. It will be held until 5 p.m. at the Hawg Stop off of Sheldon Road.There will be barbeque and live music.