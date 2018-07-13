2 kids killed in murder-suicide in NE Harris Co. identified

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3754907" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Shelley Childers has more on the tragic shooting death of two children in NE Harris County.

We're learning new details about the man who killed two children in northeast Harris County before turning the gun on himself.Sources tell Eyewitness News that Cimarron Yancy Wolfe is the man who fatally shot his young 8-year-old daughter Sarah Wolfe and 12-year-old Phillip Bernal on Thursday afternoon in the 14000 block of Edgeboro.The man then killed himself, the Harris County Sheriff's Office confirms.Wolfe was wanted on a felony warrant for theft out of Harris County. A check of his records also show he has been charged with evading arrest and burglary in the past.The children's grandmother said she left the house around 12:15 p.m. to go to the store, while the children were sleeping.When the woman returned home, she said the children, ages 7 and 12, were gone.Authorities believe the children were taken around 1 p.m. from the home in the 11000 block of Verano Street in Jacinto City.Sources tell ABC13 the girl is Wolfe's daughter. It's not confirmed how the boy is related to Wolfe.Hours later, deputies were called to the horrific scene on Edgeboro."It appears to be a situation of family violence where the adult male is the paternal father of one of the children," Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.An investigation is ongoing to determine a possible motive."It is definitely a dark day here in Harris County. Another situation of family violence. This happens way too often and it is very sad and unfortunate that we see situations like this occur," Gonzalez added.