Enjoy live music or a FREE Texans watch party this weekend

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Who doesn't like free stuff? Take a look at what you can get gratis this weekend and beyond!
Friday, Dec. 27
Night Light Bike Ride
2301 Elgin St
7:30 p.m.
Moana at the Square
The Square at Memorial City
7 p.m.
Live music with Scott Ledoux
The Backyard Grill
6:30 p.m.. - 9:30 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 28
Skate with Elsa
Discovery Green
4 p.m. - 6 p.m.
HMNS
Levy Park
2 p.m.
Musical Movie: Beauty and The Beast
The Square at Memorial City
7 p.m. - 9 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 29
Yoga
Levy Park
3801 Eastside Dr
Texans vs. Titans Watch Party
Memorial City
12 p.m. - 3 p.m.
Coco at the Square
Memorial City Mall
7 p.m.
Creative Doodling at Honey Art Cafe
3516 South Shepherd Dr
1 p.m.
