Enjoy live music or a FREE Texans watch party this weekend

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Who doesn't like free stuff? Take a look at what you can get gratis this weekend and beyond!

Friday, Dec. 27

Night Light Bike Ride
2301 Elgin St
7:30 p.m.

Moana at the Square
The Square at Memorial City
7 p.m.

Live music with Scott Ledoux
The Backyard Grill
6:30 p.m.. - 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 28

Skate with Elsa
Discovery Green
4 p.m. - 6 p.m.

HMNS
Levy Park
2 p.m.

Musical Movie: Beauty and The Beast
The Square at Memorial City
7 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 29

Yoga
Levy Park
3801 Eastside Dr

Texans vs. Titans Watch Party
Memorial City
12 p.m. - 3 p.m.

Coco at the Square
Memorial City Mall
7 p.m.

Creative Doodling at Honey Art Cafe
3516 South Shepherd Dr
1 p.m.

