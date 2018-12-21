After spending days in the dark, the power is back on for a north Houston family after they said poor tree trimming resulted in a truck ruining power lines.The homeowner reached out to ABC13 Eyewitness News for help. After our calls and emails, Centerpoint Energy crews restored power for free, a sight the person living inside couldn't believe."I'm actually speechless on how fast they came out here to get this done now," Diana Cabrera said.On Wednesday, Cabrera lost power after a truck collided into the lines. The impact ripped lines, and destroyed the box on the side of the house.Her neighbor's electrical box was ruined as well. While they paid to have it fixed, Cabrera didn't have the money."It's really close to $2,000 total," Cabrera said.Cabrera said the electrical loss happened hours after a Centerpoint Energy contractor trimmed trees.The company said it's investigating how the lines were hit, but in the meantime, would pay to have an electrician make repairs.They said the lines weren't hanging low after his crew left. Cabrera said that's not the case."It actually dropped from where the branches were holding it up," Cabrera recalled.After spending two days by candlelight, Cabrera and her kids can't wait to enjoy power."I'm pretty sure will have all their lights on and happy they can charge the phone inside the house, and not have to charge it in the truck," Cabrera said.