AstroWorld employees gathering for 50-year reunion in Houston on Saturday

The Six Flags AstroWorld theme park closed its doors to the public on October 30, 2005. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The former gatekeepers of one of Houston's most beloved attractions will gather Saturday to raise a glass together.

AstroWorld remains near and dear to our hearts, even 50 years later.

Employees of the shuttered theme park will gather at the Fox & Hound Tavern on Westheimer to remember the fun and the thrills of working for Six Flags in Houston.


Organizer Randy Bianchi says all years and all departments are invited, but just like AstroWorld, you've got to have a ticket to get in.

RSVPs for the Astroworld employee's reunion are now closed, but you can share your memories of the theme park with us right now on our ABC13 Facebook page.

The theme park opened on June 1, 1968. The doors were closed on October 30, 2005.
