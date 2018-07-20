The former gatekeepers of one of Houston's most beloved attractions will gather Saturday to raise a glass together.AstroWorld remains near and dear to our hearts, even 50 years later.Employees of the shuttered theme park will gather at the Fox & Hound Tavern on Westheimer to remember the fun and the thrills of working for Six Flags in Houston.Organizer Randy Bianchi says all years and all departments are invited, but just like AstroWorld, you've got to have a ticket to get in.RSVPs for the Astroworld employee's reunion are now closed, but you can share your memories of the theme park with us right now on ourThe theme park opened on June 1, 1968. The doors were closed on October 30, 2005.