Annual Galveston Historic Homes Tour returns for its 46th year in 2020

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If you missed the Historic Homes Tour this year, don't worry! It will be back again during the first two weekends of May in 2020, May 2-3 and May 9-10.If you want a chance to experience the true history of Galveston, get your tickets for the 2020 tour of some of the island's oldest homes.On the self-guided tour, you can go in any order you want to see the homes. However, you cannot go back to a house after you have already visited.Tickets are $30 if purchased before the weekend of the first tour, and $35 after. It is $25 for Galveston Historical Foundation members and for groups of 20 or more.