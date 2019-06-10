GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If you missed the Historic Homes Tour this year, don't worry! It will be back again during the first two weekends of May in 2020, May 2-3 and May 9-10.
If you want a chance to experience the true history of Galveston, get your tickets for the 2020 tour of some of the island's oldest homes.
On the self-guided tour, you can go in any order you want to see the homes. However, you cannot go back to a house after you have already visited.
Tickets are $30 if purchased before the weekend of the first tour, and $35 after. It is $25 for Galveston Historical Foundation members and for groups of 20 or more.
Want to see more from the heart of your community? Check out your town's stories through ABC13's HTX+ Facebook page.
Annual Galveston Historic Homes Tour returns for its 46th year in 2020
HTX
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News