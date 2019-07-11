11 ways to celebrate the moon landing anniversary in Houston

Rooftop Cinema Club is hosting Space City Month screening every Thursday. Movies include "Gravity," "Apollo 11," and "Hidden Figures." You can see the full schedule here. You can enjoy some sweet moon-themed treats at Dessert Gallery. The adorable lunar Macarons are $3.25 each. At CRAVE Cupcakes, you can add a 'man on the moon' cupcake topper to your favorite cupcake flavor. Space cookies at Ooh La La feature astronauts, solar systems, and NASA logos for $3.75 each or $39.95 per dozen. At Four Season's Bayou and Bottle Bar, you can get a modern twist on a classic 1969 TV dinner for $19.69. It includes fried chicken and tang pie for dessert. You can also enjoy a tang orange cream for a limited time at Kenny & Ziggy's. Tang got a big sales boost back in the 60's when astronauts started using the powdered drink during space missions. On Tuesday, July 16, make a splash at the Full Moon Party at the pool deck of the Four Seasons Hotel. It's free and open to the public with food and drink specials, a DJ, raffle and even two NASA engineers with games for guest. Le Colonial wants to help you party like it's 1969. The restaurant is hosting a moon landing party benefiting St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. It's Thursday, July 18 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. There's no cover. If you are looking for a summer staycation, the Marriott Marquis 'Mission to the Moon' hotel package includes an overnight stay, hotel credit and a special moon melt massage for $454. At Xochi, Chef Hugo Ortega has created a special 5-course moon landing dinner on July 18 with courses designed to look like moon rocks, astronaut's footprints, and even a tranquility base margarita. At Brennan's of Houston, guests at the courtyard bar can get $7 cosmic specials including Blue Moon BBQ shrimp and a special drink, The Neal Armstrong, made with Aviation gin.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The 50th anniversary of the moon landing is quickly approaching and the celebrations are already beginning. Here are 11 ways for you to party like its 1969.