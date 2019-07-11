- Rooftop Cinema Club is hosting Space City Month screening every Thursday. Movies include "Gravity," "Apollo 11," and "Hidden Figures." You can see the full schedule here.
- You can enjoy some sweet moon-themed treats at Dessert Gallery. The adorable lunar Macarons are $3.25 each.
- At CRAVE Cupcakes, you can add a 'man on the moon' cupcake topper to your favorite cupcake flavor.
- Space cookies at Ooh La La feature astronauts, solar systems, and NASA logos for $3.75 each or $39.95 per dozen.
- At Four Season's Bayou and Bottle Bar, you can get a modern twist on a classic 1969 TV dinner for $19.69. It includes fried chicken and tang pie for dessert.
- You can also enjoy a tang orange cream for a limited time at Kenny & Ziggy's. Tang got a big sales boost back in the 60's when astronauts started using the powdered drink during space missions.
- On Tuesday, July 16, make a splash at the Full Moon Party at the pool deck of the Four Seasons Hotel. It's free and open to the public with food and drink specials, a DJ, raffle and even two NASA engineers with games for guest.
- Le Colonial wants to help you party like it's 1969. The restaurant is hosting a moon landing party benefiting St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. It's Thursday, July 18 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. There's no cover.
- If you are looking for a summer staycation, the Marriott Marquis 'Mission to the Moon' hotel package includes an overnight stay, hotel credit and a special moon melt massage for $454.
- At Xochi, Chef Hugo Ortega has created a special 5-course moon landing dinner on July 18 with courses designed to look like moon rocks, astronaut's footprints, and even a tranquility base margarita.
- At Brennan's of Houston, guests at the courtyard bar can get $7 cosmic specials including Blue Moon BBQ shrimp and a special drink, The Neal Armstrong, made with Aviation gin.
11 ways to celebrate the moon landing anniversary in Houston
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The 50th anniversary of the moon landing is quickly approaching and the celebrations are already beginning. Here are 11 ways for you to party like its 1969.
Related topics:
community & eventshoustonnasamoonastronaut
community & eventshoustonnasamoonastronaut
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News