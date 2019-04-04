'Selena', 'A Star Is Born' and more: Houston rooftop releases lineup

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston's rooftop theater will have you enjoying the feeling of an outdoor movie, all while taking in the views of the city. They will be opening back up this spring.The experience promises brisk (hopefully), open-air movie watching, replete with wireless headphones, comfortable deck chairs, and scenic Uptown and downtown views. Houston is the fourth U.S. city to offer a Rooftop Cinema Club. Other locations include London, New York, Los Angeles, and San Diego.The Houston venue is located at 1700 Post Oak Blvd in the Galleria area.Here is the full April and May movie lineup:April 4 - The BirdcageApril 5 - American PieApril 5 - Risky BusinessApril 6 - 10 Things I Hate About YouApril 6 - The Princess BrideApril 7 - Waiting to ExhaleApril 8 - Crazy Rich AsiansApril 9 - Anchorman: The Legend of Ron BurgundyApril 10 - The SandlotApril 11 - GhostApril 12 - TwisterApril 13 - A Walk to RememberApril 14 - Love JonesApril 15 - Fight ClubApril 16 - CluelessApril 17 - Forrest GumpApril 18 - Pulp FictionApril 19 - Space JamApril 20 - Dazed and ConfusedApril 21 - The Ten CommandmentsApril 22 - Donnie DarkoApril 23 - BridesmaidsApril 24 - Top GunApril 25 - The BodyguardApril 26 - The Karate KidApril 27 - Pretty WomanApril 28 - AmelieApril 29 - Now and ThenApril 30 - Leon the ProfessionalMay 1- GhostbustersMay 2- Bohemian Rhapsody: Sing-A-LongMay 3- A Star Is BornMay 4- AquamanMay 5- Who Framed Roger Rabbit?May 7- Dangerous MindsMay 8- Grease: Sing-A-LongMay 9- SelenaMay 10- Ferris Bueller's Day OffMay 11- Mrs. DoubfireMay 12- Terms of EndearmentMay 14- Do the Right ThingMay 15- Bohemian Rhapsody: Sing-A-LongMay 16- Spiderman: Into the Spider-verseMay 17- ArmageddonMay 18- SelenaMay 19- Jason's LyricMay 21- Bill and Ted's Excellent AdventureMay 22- Love, SimonMay 24- Dirty DancingMay 25- E.T The Extra TerrestrialMay 26- Silver Linings PlaybookMay 28- Bohemian Rhapsody: Sing-A-LongMay 29- Cruel IntentionsMay 30- Love & BasketballMay 21- A Star Is Born