'Selena', 'A Star Is Born' and more: Houston rooftop releases lineup

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston's rooftop theater will have you enjoying the feeling of an outdoor movie, all while taking in the views of the city. They will be opening back up this spring.
The experience promises brisk (hopefully), open-air movie watching, replete with wireless headphones, comfortable deck chairs, and scenic Uptown and downtown views. Houston is the fourth U.S. city to offer a Rooftop Cinema Club. Other locations include London, New York, Los Angeles, and San Diego.
The Houston venue is located at 1700 Post Oak Blvd in the Galleria area.
Tickets are on sale now.
Here is the full April and May movie lineup:
April 4 - The Birdcage
April 5 - American Pie
April 5 - Risky Business
April 6 - 10 Things I Hate About You
April 6 - The Princess Bride
April 7 - Waiting to Exhale
April 8 - Crazy Rich Asians
April 9 - Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy
April 10 - The Sandlot
April 11 - Ghost
April 12 - Twister
April 13 - A Walk to Remember
April 14 - Love Jones
April 15 - Fight Club
April 16 - Clueless
April 17 - Forrest Gump
April 18 - Pulp Fiction
April 19 - Space Jam
April 20 - Dazed and Confused
April 21 - The Ten Commandments
April 22 - Donnie Darko
April 23 - Bridesmaids
April 24 - Top Gun
April 25 - The Bodyguard
April 26 - The Karate Kid
April 27 - Pretty Woman
April 28 - Amelie
April 29 - Now and Then
April 30 - Leon the Professional
May 1- Ghostbusters
May 2- Bohemian Rhapsody: Sing-A-Long
May 3- A Star Is Born
May 4- Aquaman
May 5- Who Framed Roger Rabbit?
May 7- Dangerous Minds
May 8- Grease: Sing-A-Long
May 9- Selena
May 10- Ferris Bueller's Day Off
May 11- Mrs. Doubfire
May 12- Terms of Endearment
May 14- Do the Right Thing
May 15- Bohemian Rhapsody: Sing-A-Long
May 16- Spiderman: Into the Spider-verse
May 17- Armageddon
May 18- Selena
May 19- Jason's Lyric
May 21- Bill and Ted's Excellent Adventure
May 22- Love, Simon
May 24- Dirty Dancing
May 25- E.T The Extra Terrestrial
May 26- Silver Linings Playbook
May 28- Bohemian Rhapsody: Sing-A-Long
May 29- Cruel Intentions
May 30- Love & Basketball
May 21- A Star Is Born
