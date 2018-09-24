Columbus ISD closed today after students reported threat posted on Snapchat

COLUMBUS, Texas (KTRK) --
Columbus ISD is closed today after the district became aware of a threat on social media, school officials say.

A message posted on the district's website says that the administration received word about the threat just before midnight.

According to the Columbus ISD superintendent, the threat was made via Snapchat, and reportedly named a student and mentioned an AK-47. Several students received the message and reported it to their parents. Parents then contacted the school district.

Officials determined the threat to be serious enough to warrant the closure of all five campuses in the school district, impacting 1,500 students and their parents.

The superintendent adds that police are trying to locate the person who posted the threat. That person is not believed to be a current student.

Administrators say they will work with law enforcement to determine if it's safe for students to return to class tomorrow.

"Columbus ISD takes the safety of our students and employees very seriously and it is our top priority. This situation has been turned over to the local law enforcement authorities, and Columbus ISD will continue to cooperate with our local authorities," the district said in a statement.

Columbus ISD also said that it hopes "the person who made the threat is [prosecuted] to the fullest extent of the law."

It thanked the students who saw the post for alerting parents and school authorities about it.

This threat is just the latest made against Houston-area schools and the surrounding communities.

Last Friday, dozens of extra officers were at Texas City High School after a threat was discovered on the bathroom wall. No suspects were found and it was deemed not credible.

