1 injured in shooting that prompted shelter-in-place in College Station, police say

Shooting Investigation — Residents at Lake Walk at Traditions, 8175 Atlas Pear Drive, are asked to shelter in place (remain indoors w/ doors locked) pending further update or directions from officers on scene. This is an active scene. Updates here. pic.twitter.com/lg2ebXiQJf — College Station Police Department (@CSTXPolice) October 31, 2021

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KTRK) -- A shelter-in-place has been issued for an apartment complex in College Station near Texas A&M University, police said.On Sunday, College Station police shared on Twitter that officers were investigating a shooting and urged residents in the Lake Walk at Traditions apartments to shelter in place.Officers received a call at 3:24 p.m. from a person who said they had been shot. At the scene, police found a person with a suspected serious injury. That person was taken to the hospital.After, police said the suspect involved had isolated at an apartment. SWAT was called out to the location, where police are working toward a peaceful resolution.Officers urge people to remain indoors with the doors locked as they are looking into the incident. In a 5:37 p.m. update police said limited entry is being allowed through the back entrance of the complex.An investigation is ongoing into the incident. No word of injuries at this time.