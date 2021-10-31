shooting

1 injured in shooting that prompted shelter-in-place in College Station, police say

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KTRK) -- A shelter-in-place has been issued for an apartment complex in College Station near Texas A&M University, police said.

On Sunday, College Station police shared on Twitter that officers were investigating a shooting and urged residents in the Lake Walk at Traditions apartments to shelter in place.

Officers received a call at 3:24 p.m. from a person who said they had been shot. At the scene, police found a person with a suspected serious injury. That person was taken to the hospital.

After, police said the suspect involved had isolated at an apartment. SWAT was called out to the location, where police are working toward a peaceful resolution.

Officers urge people to remain indoors with the doors locked as they are looking into the incident. In a 5:37 p.m. update police said limited entry is being allowed through the back entrance of the complex.

