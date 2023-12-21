Grammy award-winning star Fantasia to perform National Anthem at 2024 College Football Championship

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- We are just weeks away from Houston hosting the College Football Playoff National Championship, and we have learned who is kick-starting the event with a National Anthem performance.

The CFP National Championship game is on Jan. 8 at NRG Stadium.

On Thursday, CFP representatives announced the full slate of game day entertainment, including the Grammy award-winning star singing the National Anthem.

Golden Globe nominee for Best Actress in the film "The Color Purple," Fantasia will perform "The Star-Spangled Banner."

But before we get to that, fans with game tickets can experience some extreme tailgating with free outdoor performances by Billboard chart-topper Walker Hayes and rising star Alli Walker. The event will take place at the Allstate Championship Tailgate from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. in Blue Lots 16, 17 and 18 outside NRG Stadium.

Fans can also catch a performance by members of the Theatre Under The Stars. They'll be singing "America the Beautiful" prior to Fantasia's performance.

Fans can enjoy a free, three-day family fun event at the George R. Brown Convention Center. There, spectators can enjoy games, pep rallies, E-Sports clinics, and exhibits that showcase college football history.

Held at Shell Energy Stadium, several acts are slated to perform their biggest hits to kick off the exciting weekend, and it's free for all three days. For more on that, read the following related story.

