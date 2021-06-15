Texas Tribune

Gov. Greg Abbott signs bill allowing college athletes to profit off their own name and likeness

By Kate Mcgee, The Texas Tribune
EMBED <>More Videos

No Layups: Should NCAA athletes get paid?

College athletes in Texas will soon be able to receive compensation from outside businesses that want to use their name, image or likeness under a new law Gov. Greg Abbott signed Monday evening.

State Sen. Brandon Creighton, R-Conroe, said he sponsored the bill to keep Texas collegiate athletic programs competitive as other states have passed similar legislation. At least 15 states have passed bills lifting the ban on allowing student athletes to be paid by outside parties since California was the first state to approve the change in 2019.

NCAA rules currently ban athletes from receiving any kind of compensation other than a scholarship for playing college sports. This law would not change that ban on direct payment by a college or university, but would allow college athletes to receive payment elsewhere.

The bill overwhelmingly passed the Texas House and Senate, though some lawmakers expressed concern it would negatively affect college sports, which multiple lawmakers said should "be played for the love of the game." Supporters said college athletes deserve to benefit from the industry in which they play a major role.

"The biggest winner in this needs to be all of the student athletes," said state Sen. José Menéndez, D-San Antonio, on the Senate floor in April. "We gain entertainment. Universities gain revenue, and they need to share in that because of their hard work."

RELATED: No Layups: Should NCAA athletes get paid?

The NCAA Board of Governors had voted to allow players to be paid for their name or likeness in October 2019, but the Division I Council postponed a vote on specific rules in January as they continued discussions with the federal government over rules.

In recent months, federal lawmakers have rushed to pass a federal bill that would provide national guidance on the issue before five state bills across the country go into effect July 1. Currently, students who accept money for their stature as college athletes could lose eligibility to play in the NCAA.

Texas' law also goes into effect July 1 because it received two-thirds of the vote in each chamber.

Under the legislation, college athletes also would be allowed to hire an agent to represent them. And it requires athletes to take a financial literacy workshop during their first and third years. Student athletes still would be barred from entering into contracts with particular industries, including alcohol, tobacco products, casino gambling, a firearm the student athlete can't legally purchase or a "sexually oriented" business.

Experts say most athletes would not see a huge financial windfall from the changes, except for star football or basketball players.

The Texas Tribune is a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans - and engages with them - about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.

The video above is from a previous report.

RELATED: Texas' GOP leadership already at odds over plans for special legislative session
EMBED More News Videos

Lawmakers are waiting for the call to head back to Austin after Gov. Greg Abbott announced he will hold special session of the legislature regarding the 'Election Integrity' bill. A large group of Democrats walked out of the House chamber Sunday and broke quorum, making it impossible to vote on the bill. What happens next? ABC13's Tom Abrahams has the latest.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportstexastexas politicstexas newscollege basketballgreg abbottncaacollegetexas tribunecollege studentcollege football
TEXAS TRIBUNE
TX House committee to investigate schools' books on race, sexuality
Abbott signs law restricting transgender student-athletes
Delta-8 in Texas remains classified as 'illegal'
What to know about 8 proposed amendments on Texas ballot
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
What's next for Braves-Astros? Answering key questions after 2 games
Native American group calls out MLB for Braves' use of tomahawk chop
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Show More
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
President Biden, pope to talk virus, climate, poverty at Vatican
Thousands still without power after extremely windy day in Houston
'Real Housewives' star Dorit Kemsley robbed at gunpoint in LA home
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
More TOP STORIES News