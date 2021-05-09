No Layups: Should NCAA athletes get paid?

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- On this special edition of No Layups, ABC13 sports reporter David Nuno and Raheel Ramzanali are celebrating Mother's Day with a fun discussion.They'll be talking which TV mom they would be and which one most likely fits their personality. It's definitely an episode you don't want to miss.Shortly after, the two will switch gears and discuss the longtime debate of whether NCAA athletes should get paid.Many have argued that student-athletes bring a lot of money to the university they play for and should be getting compensated for it. There's some data that has shown a rise in applications from potential and interested students after a university wins a certain sports or championship.Meanwhile, others argue that these students should get the same treatment as other students and that getting paid would only open the door for promotions, endorsements or commercial products.Tune in to hear David and Raheel's thoughts.