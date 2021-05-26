Cocaine bundles wash up on 2 different Matagorda County beaches, deputies say

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5695751" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> That's not shampoo. What officers at Bush Intercontinental said was found in a traveler's bag.

MATAGORDA COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- About 50 kilos of what investigators believe is cocaine has washed up on several beaches in Matagorda County.According to the Matagorda County Sheriff's Office, bundles of cocaine have been washing up on the shores for the last week.Deputies discovered the first batch on Sunday, May 16, when a package containing the bundles washed up on Matagorda Beach. Five days later, on May 21, another package washed up on Sargent Beach.Deputies have since processed the packages and stored them for evidence. The items will then be disposed of.Investigators said each bundle weighs about 2.2 pounds, varying somewhat since they were in water.It's unclear where the packages may have come from, but the sheriff's office is urging residents not to pick up anything that appears suspicious on beach shores."Please keep in mind that if you ever find a suspicious package on the beach, do not touch or pick up the packages," said the sheriff's office in a statement posted to Facebook. "Packages could contain substances that are harmful if touched. Packages could be anything from marijuana to fentanyl."The U.S. Coast Guard and Houston's High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (Houston HIDTA) are assisting in the investigation.