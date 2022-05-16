rescue

Coast Guard assists 2 boaters aboard vessel taking on water near South Padre Island

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (KTRK) -- The Coast Guard assisted two boaters aboard a vessel taking on water near South Padre Island on Sunday.

According to the Coast Guard Station South Padre personnel, they received a phone call at 1:50 p.m. from a good Samaritan assisting two people aboard a 20-foot pontoon boat taking on water 500 yards offshore in the Laguna Madre.

Authorities said a 24-foot special purpose craft-shallow water boat crew launched from Station South Padre Island, arrived on the scene, and took the vessel in tow.

The crew safely towed the pontoon boat to Isla Blanca Boat Ramp.

"This case exemplifies the importance of boaters staying vigilant and looking out for each other on the water," authorities said. "We want to give today's good Samaritan a shout-out for being so willing to help fellow boaters out of a dangerous situation."
