rescue

Coast Guard assists 1 aboard vessel taking on water in Clear Lake

EMBED <>More Videos

Coast Guard rescues man from sinking boat in Clear Lake

CLEAR LAKE, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard Friday after his vessel began taking on water in Clear Lake.

The Coast Guard said at about 6:12 p.m., a response boat crew encountered the man while on patrol.

Crews used a hand pump to help drain the boat and tow him to safety, authorities said.

"Even if your boat has automatic pumps installed, we recommend carrying a manual pump on board for situations like these," the Coast Guard said in a news release. "We urge boaters to carry a damage control kit consisting of plugs, tape, and other materials to patch holes and slow flooding in case of an emergency."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
clear lakeboatscoast guardwater rescuerescue
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RESCUE
Window washers rescued from Houston high-rise in downtown
1 found dead, 3 injured on beach below Southern California cliff
Kidnapped CA teen found in NY thanks to quick-thinking detective
Deputies rescue puppy stuck in 12-foot drain in Spring area
TOP STORIES
Timeline breaks down Uvalde school massacre
Texas gunman threatened rapes, shootings on Yubo app, users say
Police inaction moves to center of Uvalde shooting probe
Here's your holiday weekend forecast
Woman gets 15 months in prison for punching flight attendant
VP Harris tells Buffalo mourners: Stand up for what's right
1 dead and at least 3 injured in wrong-way crash, Pasadena PD says
Show More
1 man dead after shooting in SW Houston, HPD says
San Antonio artist creates memorial for Uvalde victims
Former Uvalde school teacher grieves for her mentor, students killed
NRA day 1: Trump calls for school security overhaul in Houston speech
Beto O'Rourke, Parkland survivor challenges NRA in Houston protest
More TOP STORIES News