Coast Guard assists 1 aboard vessel taking on water in Clear Lake

CLEAR LAKE, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard Friday after his vessel began taking on water in Clear Lake.The Coast Guard said at about 6:12 p.m., a response boat crew encountered the man while on patrol.Crews used a hand pump to help drain the boat and tow him to safety, authorities said."Even if your boat has automatic pumps installed, we recommend carrying a manual pump on board for situations like these," the Coast Guard said in a news release. "We urge boaters to carry a damage control kit consisting of plugs, tape, and other materials to patch holes and slow flooding in case of an emergency."