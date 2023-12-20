Houston-area nonprofit using $1.6M toward mental health services, education for Houston's homeless

A Houston nonprofit, Bread of Life, is using $1.6 million toward mental health services and education in an effort to combat homelessness in Harris Co.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Coalition for the Homeless of Houston and Harris County announced an approximately $1.6 million investment in Houston's ongoing work to address family homelessness on Tuesday.

The grant money is going to three key local partners: Bread of Life, Inc. will receive approximately $892,000. The Beacon will receive approximately $323,000, and Wesley Community Center will receive approximately $426,000. The funds come from a $5 million "umbrella grant" to CFTH from the Bezos Day 1 Families Fund, which was launched in 2018 by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

CFTH is the only organization in Houston to receive these funds. With this funding, Bread of Life plans to start a new initiative called Project H.O.P.E. It is intended to bridge the gaps in mental health services and address the urgent needs of individuals requiring healing, outreach, prevention, and education.

Dr. Ryan Harris joined Eyewitness News to explain how training can lead to a stable career.

Harris said the opportunity can take families from the brink to stability and security.

