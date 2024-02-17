Deer Park ISD coach locked high school student in locker twice, parents claim

DEER PARK, Texas (KTRK) -- A high school coach is under fire in the Deer Park Independent School District, accused of locking a student inside of a locker.

The situation is under investigation, the school district confirmed with ABC13 on Friday.

ABC13 isn't naming the coach for this report because he hasn't been charged with a crime or terminated from his role.

The student's parents said their child feels humiliated by the entire situation.

They told ABC13 this is the second time this has happened. According to them, the first time was in the fall, and the most recent was late last week.

They said the coach apologized, but they feel the district shouldn't tolerate his behavior, calling for his termination from his role.

"For a coach to do that to a student? That's very- just unacceptable," the parents told ABC13, adding that the coach was supposed to be someone trusted at school.

The parents also said the coach was having trouble unlocking the locker to let the student out at one point. The parents asked ABC13 to conceal their identity for fear of retaliation against their family and the student.

In a statement to ABC13, Deer Park ISD officials said:

"Deer Park ISD is aware of this situation, and it is under investigation. It is my understanding that the associate principal, the assistant athletic director, and the coach involved met with the parents, and the coach apologized for the incident. Another meeting between the parents and the assistant superintendent will take place soon, so we are addressing this situation. Beyond that, I cannot comment on the specifics of the situation or possible disciplinary action due to the ongoing nature of the investigation."

"We just want proper justice. That's for him to be terminated. I just don't wish this upon anybody else," the student's concerned parents to ABC13.

The district would not confirm if the coach was placed on administrative leave pending the investigation.

