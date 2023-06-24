A 9-year-old boy from Texas who was thrown from his wheelchair by a school bully is getting the royal treatment from NYPD. Lauren Glassberg has the story.

Houston-area student gets NYC police tour after being bullied for wearing cop costume to school

NEW YORK, New York -- A 9-year-old boy from the Houston area was thrown from his wheelchair by a school bully and now is getting the royal treatment from police in New York, who will escort him on the ultimate tour of the Big Apple.

Michael Martinez was diagnosed with cerebral palsy. His family said he was bullied when he showed up to school in Humble, Texas with a police officer costume for career day last year.

The Houston Police Department stepped in and treated Michael like one of their own, giving him a police escort to school, a tour of their vehicles, and other gifts.

On Thursday, it was New York's turn.

Michael and his family had several meet-and-greets, including visiting St. Patrick's Cathedral, One Police Plaza, and the New York Police Department Harbor Unit.

His mother said days like this mean the world to her family but wishes her son didn't have to deal with bullies.

"Special needs kids go through a lot, and they don't need to go through anything more than what they need to because Michael was born at 27 weeks, so he already went through enough challenges in life," Angie Martinez said.

On Friday, the Martinez family visited City Hall and the New York Mayor to conduct a police roll call on Staten Island.

