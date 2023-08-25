Montgomery ISD high school freshman with autism attacked, beaten during 1st week of classes

A Lake Creek High School freshman, who is autistic, needed staples to close a head wound he received when he was attacked in a bathroom.

MONTGOMERY, Texas (KTRK) -- A Montgomery ISD student could face criminal charges after the district said he assaulted a student in a Lake Creek High School bathroom. The student who was hit fell to the ground and hit his head on the corner of a wall.

"I hate watching the video. It just enrages me," said Jennie Drude, whose son was assaulted during his first week of freshman year in high school.

She said he's always had to deal with bullying.

Drude thinks her son Max, who's autistic, is an easy target.

"It's your biggest fear that something like this will happen. It's like you're just holding your breath, waiting for that phone call," she said.

She told ABC13 her son is concussed, had to have staples put into his head, and could suffer from permanent hearing loss in one ear.

"It hurts, and I'm just mad and angry," Max Drude said.

A district spokesperson explained through a statement that when campus officials were alerted to the altercation, an investigation was immediately initiated.

Jennie Drude thinks this could have been prevented.

On Monday, prior to this assault, she sent an email to district staff and voiced concerns about other students who may be breaking her son's laptop. In the email, she said she didn't want to be held financially liable for the damages. She then explained that her son had previously been the target of bullying and that she didn't want history to repeat itself. She said nobody responded to her.

The same district statement added that type of behavior is never tolerated in the school district, and all students involved will be administered the highest level of disciplinary action available under the district's code of conduct, which includes expulsion. It's unclear what caused this altercation.

However, the mother wants the student to face criminal charges.

"He's only a few months away from being an adult. I think if you do an adult crime, you do the adult time, and it's a hate crime, so let's treat it like that," she said.

The district spokesperson said the Montgomery ISD Police Department is working with the Montgomery County Attorney's Office to provide information that may assist law enforcement in pursuing additional charges.

"The district is pursuing the appropriate disciplinary consequences available under the student code of conduct. The student who committed the assault has not returned to school since the incident," the district spokesperson said.

The full Montgomery ISD statement can be read here:

