Firefighters battle heavy smoke at Faith Lutheran Church in Dickinson, SkyEye video shows

SkyEye video shows heavy damage to the roof, and because there was no wind, the smoke was shooting up.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Firefighters had quite the busy Friday morning in the Houston area as different departments battled church fires.

SkyEye video shows Dickinson firefighters battling a fire at about 6:30 a.m. at Faith Lutheran Church on 800 FM-517.

Most of the roof was completely gone, and because there was no wind, the smoke was shooting up.

The Dickinson Fire Department asked for assistance from League City, Sante Fe, and San Leon Fire Departments.

Earlier in the morning, Houston firefighters were called to the Co-Cathedral of the Sacred Heart in downtown, the department said.

The department received the call at about 4:45 a.m. about a two-alarm fire. A two-alarm fire calls for more trucks, firefighters, and equipment like oxygen tanks.

SkyEye video shows no active flames or smoke but firefighters were seen entering the church at 1115 St. Joseph Parkway.

Firefighters placed a ladder and hoses up on the east side of the building.

There were no injuries to firefighters or residents, according to a tweet by the Houston Fire Department.

The Co-Cathedral's old building is actually closed to the public and decommissioned. The church moved out of the facility into a newer building next door in 2008.

The Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston revealed back in 2008 the entire list of relics that are forever placed in a space under the altar. Among them is the last sizable piece of what's called the true cross, all the way from Rome. It's a piece of the actual cross on which Catholics believe Jesus was crucified.

Cardinal John Foley, a Vatican expert, explained that the relics are carefully distributed. Remains of nine saints, including American Elizabeth Ann Seton and Leo the Great, help fill the space.

SEE RELATED STORIES:

Co-Cathedral of the Sacred Heart hosts church service is multiple languages

Relics of the co-cathedral

ABC13 has real-time traffic data to help you navigate Houston's roads and avoid traffic delays.

Sign up for traffic alerts that are sent straight to your phone through our ABC13 app. Manage your notifications from the settings tab.

On mobile, use two fingers to zoom in to specific roads.

Live traffic map

Do you hate Houston traffic as much as we do? Join the club!