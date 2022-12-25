Co-Cathedral of the Sacred Heart hosts church service is multiple languages

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Christians all over the world are celebrating the birth of Jesus on Sunday.

Daniel Cardinal DiNardo, the Archbishop of Galveston-Houston, was the main celebrant.

There were more masses Sunday morning at the church located at 1111 St Joseph Parkway.

"For everyone is full of their various traditions. Everyone comes every year is a little bit different. It's a nice cold winter night, but yet everyone gathers because there's something very powerful here. And every time or place this is something that resounds," Father Jeff Bame said.

The latest service is in English at 10 p.m.

Free parking is available across the street from the front doors of new Co-Cathedral. For more information about where to park, visit the church's website.