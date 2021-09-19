shooting

2 shot outside north Houston nightclub as police arrive for fight call

EMBED <>More Videos

2 shot outside N. Houston nightclub as police arrive for fight call

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A busy north Houston nightclub erupted into chaos early Sunday when two people were shot as police arrived to respond to a fight call.

It happened around 2:30 a.m. in the 400 block of West Little York near the North Freeway.

Officers showed up to the club in a strip center when several shots rang out and people began running, according to Houston police.

They found two men who had been hit by gunfire and were able to take several people into custody as they tried to figure out what exactly happened.

Both victims were taken to hospitals, but their conditions weren't known, police said. The two were conscious and breathing when they were transported, according to HPD.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonnightclubgun violenceshootingdouble shooting
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SHOOTING
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Search continues for road rage shooting suspect who killed Houston mom
Woman killed in what police call road rage shooting
2 shot during argument at auto shop in Spring Branch, HPD says
TOP STORIES
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
Return to Atlanta for is 'storybook ending' for Astros manager
Show More
Dad's promise: Braves fan helps Astros fan with tickets for daughter
Deer Park changes street names in support of Houston Astros
Search continues for road rage shooting suspect who killed Houston mom
Houston dad of 3 back home after battling COVID for 109 days
Men who take 6 months paternity leave are 'losers,' VC says
More TOP STORIES News