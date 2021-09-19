2 shot outside north Houston nightclub as police arrive for fight call

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A busy north Houston nightclub erupted into chaos early Sunday when two people were shot as police arrived to respond to a fight call.It happened around 2:30 a.m. in the 400 block of West Little York near the North Freeway.Officers showed up to the club in a strip center when several shots rang out and people began running, according to Houston police.They found two men who had been hit by gunfire and were able to take several people into custody as they tried to figure out what exactly happened.Both victims were taken to hospitals, but their conditions weren't known, police said. The two were conscious and breathing when they were transported, according to HPD.