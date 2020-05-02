Harris Co. Judge Lina Hidalgo signs new stay-at-home order extending until May 20

I've signed a NEW stay-home work-safe order. Non-essential Harris County businesses and others that were not "reopened" by the Governor's order need to stay closed through May 20th. We need to remain vigilant for a phased reopening to work. pic.twitter.com/ppykvLeLkj — Lina Hidalgo (@LinaHidalgoTX) May 2, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo signed a new stay-at-home order Saturday, just two days after the statewide stay-at-home order expired Thursday April 30.Hidalgo announced that non-essential Harris County businesses and others that were not reopened by Gov. Greg Abbott's order are to remain closed through May 20."We need to remain vigilant for a phased reopening to work," she wrote in a tweet.Some businesses now may have to reconsider reopening.Club Onyx, a strip club, in the Galleria area opened it doors at midnight Thursday as a restaurant with entertainment, but they were later told by HPD to close. The club then filed a lawsuit Friday.It was following guidance under phase I, allowing restaurants to operate at 25 percent capacity starting May 1. The club had limited the number of customers, and entertainers all had on masks, but HPD officers were not certain the club fit the description of a restaurant, so the district attorney got involved.The club president Eric Langan admits it's a club, but he also serves food, and decided at midnight, he would operate as a restaurant that also had entertainers.