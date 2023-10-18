Cleveland ISD hands out NARCAN medication to parents amid student drug-use concerns

Cleveland ISD is handing out the drug overdose medication NARCAN during a town hall meeting on student overdoses on Wednesday night.

CLEVELAND, Texas (KTRK) -- The drug overdose medication NARCAN is being given to parents at Cleveland ISD during a community meeting Wednesday night.

This comes after more than a dozen drug cases, including overdoses, have happened in the district this school year.

The issue with overdoses is so concerning that Superintendent Stephen McCanless went on the district's YouTube channel to tell parents about students using fake Percocet pills laced with fentanyl and warn them about the deadly consequences.

"We want students to know that what they think is fun is actually extremely dangerous, and we want everyone to be aware of the risk that they are taking. And parents, community - we cannot do this without your help and support," McCanless said.

Cleveland ISD officials said they want parents to know this is real and dangerous, saying more than a dozen drug-related cases have happened on school grounds since August. McCanless said he wants parents to know about the problem and be equipped to help a child if they are having an overdose.

The district will hold two public meetings with city leaders and public health officials. At the meetings, the district plans to hand out NARCAN on a first-come, first-served basis.

Wednesday's meeting will be held at the Cleveland Civic Center from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

There will be another meeting on Oct. 23, which will be at Santa Fe Middle School from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

"We are going to all ends in Cleveland ISD to connect with our parents and the community to help attack this problem that has been going on recently here in Cleveland ISD," McCanless said. "We want to raise awareness to these dangers."

