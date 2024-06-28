Family identifies second woman who died at League City marina in what police call 'staged suicide'

LEAGUE CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- The family of the second woman who died at a League City marina in the span of three weeks says someone should be held accountable.

On June 19, League City police were called back out to The Wharf marina where, on May 31, Giselle Salazar-Tapia was found hanging from a dock in what they now call a "staged suicide."

This time, it was Aleta Fuentes, her sister, Natividad Fuentes, said. Both victims were acquainted with the same people.

"She was found on his boat on the floor," Natividad told ABC13 from her home in Maryland. "This is terrible that it keeps happening. Nobody deserves to pass away on the floor without their family, without their loved ones."

Police say the call came in as a suspected overdose. Toxicology results for both Fuentes and Salazar-Tapia are still weeks out.

Prior to her death, Natividad says Aleta's phone and watch, through which they share location and health data, were turned off, but what really gets to her is that Aleta called with a cryptic request.

"She called me and said, 'Don't answer your phone. I'm going to leave you a message,' which is really weird. I said, 'OK, fine," Natividad said.

Natividad shared that message with ABC13.

"Me and my sister, we're good sisters. We love each other and care about each other," Aleta said on the voicemail.

Natividad says that's something that didn't need to be said. She wonders if she was trying to relay a message.

"It just doesn't add up," she said. "Our whole family is devastated. She was a good person."

She added that Aleta had planned to travel home to Maryland in July for their grandmother's wake and wanted to get clean.

"People have their vices, and people live their lives, but these people are still people," she said.

Her family now wants police to pursue the dealer whose drugs may have killed her.

"It should not happen again, and this man should be in jail, and something should happen, and these women deserve justice," Natividad said.

Police told ABC13 they are investigating all aspects of what happened, and they have persons of interest. Once they receive toxicology results, they will meet with the district attorney to decide which charges, if any, are warranted.

