coronavirus texas

Family-owned Cleburne Cafeteria stands strong during COVID-19

HOUSTON, Texas -- Family-owned and locally operated restaurant Cleburne Cafeteria has managed to not only stay open, but also maintain its success during COVID-19.

It has been through a combination of leveraging new ways of serving its customers while still keeping true to its roots as a warm and familiar environment with delicious Southern-style home cooking, owner George Mickelis said.

"We're serving you comfort, not just food," George said.

George was "born on top of the restaurant," growing up alongside his sister, Angela Mickelis, upstairs above the cafeteria in a large twelve-room house, supported by two large trees located in the dining room.

George's parents, Nick and Patricia Mickelis, first bought Cleburne Cafeteria in 1952 from the original owners, Anabelle Collins and Martha Kavanaugh. At the time, the cafeteria was at Cleburne and Fannin streets.

RELATED: Local businesses 'fighting tooth and nail' to stay open, keep employees during outbreak
EMBED More News Videos

Historic Cleburne's Cafeteria barely getting by.



In 1969, Nick and Patricia opted to move the restaurant to its current location on Bissonnet Street, where it now serves customers with table service and a buffet-style line.

Since then, COVID-19 has not been the only challenge the local cafeteria has faced.

On Aug. 9, 1990, the cafeteria was destroyed by a fire, rebuilt and reopened the same year Dec. 2 before being destroyed yet again by a fire in April 2016 then rebuilt.

When COVID-19 came to Houston, Cleburne Cafeteria was steadfast.

SEE ALSO: After 2 fires, Cleburne Cafeteria tops Food & Wine list of best cafeterias
EMBED More News Videos

Dave Ward shares the restaurant's inspiring family legacy and how two devastating fires only made it stronger than ever.



"We told ourselves that we are resilient," George said. "We will get through this."

George has made it a point to ensure Cleburne Cafeteria continues to serve high-quality food, a lesson taught to him by his father.

"We've always done everything from scratch," he said.

Offerings include fried chicken, turkey and dressing, blackened catfish and fresh salads, as well as homemade dessert offerings such as pies and bread pudding.

RELATED: Cleburne Cafeteria reopens in Houston after devastating fire

EMBED More News Videos

Greg Bailey reports on the history and memories of Cleburne Cafeteria, reopening soon



Though Cleburne has maintained its consistency, the COVID-19 pandemic has forced it to adapt. Curbside pickup was added this year, as was drive-up service and some delivery for customers.

Through it all, though, the customer has remained Cleburne Cafeteria's focus.

"You serve people every day, and they become a part of the family," George said. "We're very honored and privileged to serve this community."

Cleburne Cafeteria
  • 3606 Bissonnet St., Houston
  • 713-667-2386
  • Hours: Sun.-Fri. 11:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m.

This story was provided by our partners at Community Impact Newspaper.

SEE ALSO: Why Cleburne was voted best cafeteria in America
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkhoustonsmall businesscoronaviruscoronavirus texascoronavirus pandemicrestaurantcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
CORONAVIRUS TEXAS
CDC wants to help combat face mask bullies
Washington County COVID-19 cases, deaths, recoveries
Brazos County COVID-19 cases, deaths, recoveries
Montgomery County COVID-19 cases, deaths, recoveries
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Dad rescues daughter and 5 puppies before fatal crash
Man fires weapon, throws food in restaurant rampage, HCSO says
SPONSORED: Why young families in Houston will love this new 2020 car
Here's why you'll want to limit your time outside today
CDC wants to help combat face mask bullies
12-year-old girl shot while sleeping at NW Houston motel
Woman ejected from car during wrong way crash on Beltway 8
Show More
Harris Co. leader reacts to Kamala Harris as VP candidate
Woman accused of child abuse, causing serious injuries
Tropical Depression 11 has formed in the Atlantic
Starbucks peak times see major shift due to pandemic
Here's a recap of the news you need for Wednesday, August 12
More TOP STORIES News