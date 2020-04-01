Coronavirus

Local businesses 'fighting tooth and nail' to stay open, keep employees during outbreak

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Cleburne Cafeteria on Bissonnet Street is on the brink of closure and may need to get a government loan.

However, owner Mickelis said he will fight tooth and nail to keep his family businesses alive.

So far the restaurant has survived two fires and Mickelis said this is just another disaster he is trying to avoid.

The cafeteria remains open for business despite the coronavirus pandemic but it hasn't been the same recently.

"I think the frustration is we have all had to close our dining rooms and rely solely on take-out and delivery," said Mickelis. "For us that's only 10 to 15 percent of our overall sales, so you do the math. We are down 80 percent."

He refuses to furlough his 37 employees, so he's waiting to get financial assistance from the government.

Other small businesses are also doing what they have to for the sake of their families.

Just a couple of miles down the road from Cleburne, the new business owner of Flower and Cream decided to close entirely until May to keep his staff and family safe.

"It took me almost a week to make that decision," said the owner. "I've been thinking about it, but wasn't sure I was going to do it."

The community has been very supportive by buying pints and scoops.

He's delivering ice cream himself until Friday.

Loyal customers have promised him they will be back when he reopens.

Follow Mayra Moreno on Facebook and Twitter.

SEE RELATED LINKS:

Why Cleburne was voted best cafeteria in America

Owners of Three Brothers Bakery share advice to small business owners amid pandemic





Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesshoustonfurloughsbusinessfoodcoronavirusgoing out of businessbe localish houstonrestaurantice creambe localish
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Texas ranks low in testing availability among other states
Study says unemployment benefits in Texas could run out soon
DHS warns grocery stores, gas stations, COVID-19 testing sites of potential terror threats
Disney on Bway concert stream benefits artists impacted by COVID-19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Wet and stormy weather for parts of the weekend
Signs showing Harris Co. 'flattening the curve,' judge says
Texas first state to give dates easing COVID-19 restrictions
Mayor won't rush to reopen Houston after Texas order
SPONSORED: Emergency food storage in stock - here's how to get it
Former Texan Owen Daniels opens up about his depression
Texas ranks low in testing availability among other states
Show More
Study says unemployment benefits in Texas could run out soon
TIMELINE: Here are the dates when things can reopen in Texas
Experts say supply shortages could continue into next year
Motorcyclist killed in possible street racing crash in NE Harris Co.
ABC13 Evening News for April 17, 2020
More TOP STORIES News