Clear Lake Park closing due to recent events at the ITC facility in Deer Park

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- After the fire at the ITC facility in Deer Park reignited Friday, many parks are closing as a precaution.

Harris County Precinct 2 announced a list of park closures after the possibility of more fires at the facility.

"After news of the ITC dike breach, I decided to close some of our parks out of precaution because my main priority is keeping our residents safe," said Harris County Precinct 2 Commissioner Adrian Garcia. "We want to ensure our parks are safe and able to function in the way our community expects and deserves."

List of park closures:

  • Bay Area Park

  • Clear Lake Park

  • Juan Seguin Park

  • Meadowbrook Park

  • Rio Villa Nature Trail

  • River Terrace Park

  • Sylvan Beach

  • Moncrief Park

  • Pine Gully Park

  • McHale Park
