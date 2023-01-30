Former Clear Creek ISD employee arrested for stealing 58 iPhones from district, deputies say

GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A former Clear Creek ISD employee was arrested on Monday after being accused of stealing numerous iPhones from the district and sending them to other countries, officials said.

Galveston County Sherrif's Office deputies said former lead network engineer for CCISD, Eduardo Vasquez, was arrested for theft of property.

Deputies said on Oct. 18, 2021, they began investigating the theft of 58 Apple iPhones from the district's network and technical services team.

Investigators said they later discovered Vasquez was the suspect after looking through the district's email correspondence and corroborating information through many interviews.

It was later discovered in the investigation that the phones stolen were reportedly shipped to Russia and Uzbekistan.

The Galveston County District's Attorney's Office approved Vasquez' charge and gave him a $60,000 bond.

Vasquez is said to be in custody of the Galveston County Jail.

