Houston mega stars to help honor class of 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Some 2020 graduates may not have received the graduation ceremony they deserved for their hard work, but the city of Houston is honoring them in a special way.

The City of Houston and Houston First Corporation are partnering with ABC13 to honor the High School Senior Class of 2020.

On Friday, Houston-area school districts will be hosting their own campus events with a virtual tribute featuring Mayor Sylvester Turner along with Hollywood stars.

You can re-watch the virtual tribute on ABC13/ABC13.com on Sunday

The scheduled event is to recognize the achievements of this year's graduates.

Among the stars celebrating the class of 2020 graduates are:

  • Houston Texans star JJ Watt
  • Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa
  • Olympic Gold Medalist Simone Biles
  • Houston rapper Slim Thug
  • Singer/Songwriter Megan Thee Stallion
  • Houston Rockets' PJ Tucker
and many more.

