Houston mega stars to help honor class of 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Some 2020 graduates may not have received the graduation ceremony they deserved for their hard work, but the city of Houston is honoring them in a special way.The City of Houston and Houston First Corporation are partnering with ABC13 to honor the High School Senior Class of 2020.On Friday, Houston-area school districts will be hosting their own campus events with a virtual tribute featuring Mayor Sylvester Turner along with Hollywood stars.The scheduled event is to recognize the achievements of this year's graduates.Among the stars celebrating the class of 2020 graduates are:and many more.For a complete list of guests, click here