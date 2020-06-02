Houston mega stars to help honor class of 2020

The City of Houston and Houston First Corporation are partnering with ABC13 to honor the High School Senior Class of 2020.
On Friday, Houston-area school districts will be hosting their own campus events with a virtual tribute featuring Mayor Sylvester Turner along with Hollywood stars.
You can re-watch the virtual tribute on ABC13/ABC13.com on Sunday
The scheduled event is to recognize the achievements of this year's graduates.
Among the stars celebrating the class of 2020 graduates are:
- Houston Texans star JJ Watt
- Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa
- Olympic Gold Medalist Simone Biles
- Houston rapper Slim Thug
- Singer/Songwriter Megan Thee Stallion
- Houston Rockets' PJ Tucker
For a complete list of guests, click here.
SEE ALSO:
Houston ISD to hold virtual graduation ceremony for seniors this summer
'First-of-its-kind' event planned for Houston-area HS seniors
HISD considers year-round school calendar