Water leaks persist across City of Houston despite cooler temperatures

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It's been cooler for weeks now, but that hasn't made a difference when it comes to the City of Houston's issue with water leaks.

New data from the city's public works department, which was updated on Nov. 10, said there is still a daily average of more than 500 active leaks in Houston, which has been the case since June 1.

It's also still taking two to five weeks to fix minor leaks, much to the chagrin of people ABC13 spoke with Tuesday morning who work near one at Almeda Genoa and Radio Road in southeast Houston.

"I just came to work, and it was just bubbling and looking like a stream of water," David Rice said. "That's a lot of good, clean water to be broken like that."

The leak has been active since early November, so it's still below the city's current repair window.

City officials have previously told us they strive to have leaks repaired in eight days or less.

A spokesperson from the public works department told ABC13 that the one we visited Tuesday along Almeda Genoa should be repaired by Friday.

Overall, the data from the department said approximately 6,550 leaks have been fixed by city crews and outside contractors since June 1.

