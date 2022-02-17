dickinson

Dickinson flag flops as leaders look to neighbors for fresh ideas: 'This didn't go well'

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Dickinson flag flops as leaders look to neighbors for fresh ideas

DICKINSON, Texas (KTRK) -- In Dickinson, a ballot has some neighbors fired up, and it's not even an item on the state's primary.

On Monday, Dickinson shared images on its social media and asked neighbors to pick one. The pictures were of flags meant to bring the Dickinson community together, except they did the opposite.

"I love the Italian heritage part, especially the Italian flags, but I really feel they don't reflect the whole community," resident Charlotte Kohrs said.

"It needs to be a diverse flag that represents everything about Dickinson today," Reggie Taylor said.

"This, to me, doesn't show the true Dickinson," Arthur Francis explained. "The true history of it."

Currently, the city doesn't have a flag. There's a logo, but Mayor Sean Skipworth said he wants more identity. The three choices were in the color of the Italian flag. One featured a blue line for the bayou, the other had a 'D' for Dickinson.

"The initial idea was this was a community founded by Italian immigrants," Skipworth explained. "It's a diverse community today, but when you look into the history you have that, and then the bayou is something we're really known for."

Skipworth asked staff to research and develop options this week but things didn't go as planned. The post has nearly 200 comments, with the majority of them negative.

"Just kind of own up and say, 'Boy, this didn't go well,'" Skipworth said. "Just kind of say, 'Alright let's start over.'"

After receiving negative comments, city leaders will develop new options. They plan to use suggestions provided by neighbors and also reach out to community members to develop concepts. Eventually, new ideas will be displayed on social media.

"There's no way everyone will be 100% happy with what you pick, but the bar is pretty low at this point," Skipworth said. "So I'm pretty sure we can do better than what we did."

This will be a fresh start for both staff, and neighbors after the first drafts caused quite the debate.

For more on this story, follow Nick Natario on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societydickinsonsocial mediaflagsdickinson
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DICKINSON
Texas EquuSearch founder speaks after unexpected hospitalization
Dickinson ISD employee tests positive for COVID-19
Dickinson prepares as tropical depression slams coast
Former teacher charged with improper relationship with student
TOP STORIES
Mother clutches bear of 9-year-old daughter killed in bank robbery
Charges filed in case of missing man last seen on Washington Avenue
Man shot and killed by HCSO deputies fired weapon first, sheriff says
FBI serving search warrant at Houston Health Department
MLB spring training fails to start on time for first time since 1995
HPD searching for robbery suspect who beat contractor with pipe
18-year-old fatally shot by US Marshals outside North Freeway motel
Show More
First comes the rain, then comes a big temperature drop Thursday
Conroe ISD coach arrested for online solicitation of minor, Pct.1 says
Fiery big rig crash aftermath expected to block North Loop for hours
Girl, 9, killed when robbery victim opened fire on family's pickup
Why your Wordle answers might now be different than your friends'
More TOP STORIES News