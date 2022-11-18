It's lit! Downtown Houston to feature 8 winter wonderlands with lights, ice skating, markets

HOUSTON, Texas -- Every great city boasts a great downtown holiday celebration - take Christmas in New York City, for example. The Bayou City is no different, as it toasts the 2022 yuletide season with a downtown, stroll-worthy event.

Aptly titled City Lights Downtown Holiday Magic, the holiday fun offers up eight unique, themed villages/venues located across downtown. Visitors can enjoy holiday markets, winter lights, a hot chocolate bar, roaming carolers, movie nights, sweet treats, and more.

Things kick off at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 18 with an official, ceremonial lighting at Avenida Houston's plaza. These experiences are mostly free, open to the public, and run through Jan. 2, 2023 - just in time for nights out, weekend fun, staycations, or a trip for visiting friends and family.

